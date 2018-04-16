More Videos

Residents, dogs unite at town hall after neighborhood announces 11-breed ban 91

Fans line-up in droves to get commemorative bourbon autographed by 'Comeback Cats' 95

Mayor Jim Gray gives his last city budget proposal 120

‘Show out. Stand out.’ UK Freshman spreads positivity by dancing in public 106

University of Kentucky throws surprise party for 100-year-old historian 53

Remarrying 50 Years Later 'Until Last Mile' 15

Woman kept frozen in Fayette coroner's cooler for decades 15

Virtually Unwrapping the En-Gedi Scroll 133

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out 25

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall 32

Sergeant Reckless Korean War horse statue going to KY Horse Park

Sergeant Reckless, a Mongolian mare used for carrying canisters of ammunition throughout the Korean War, is receiving a statue at the Kentucky Horse Park which was being positioned Monday for fitting outside of The International Museum of the Horse bulding.
Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com
University of Kentucky Professor Brent Seales and his team have further unlocked writings in the ancient En-Gedi scroll - the first severely damaged, ink-based scroll to be unrolled and identified noninvasively. Through virtual unwrapping, they ha

Winter can't be all bad when it looks this good

With the latest winter storm hitting on the first night of spring Tuesday, look back at the last significant storm that blanketed Lexington with about 8 inches of snow. The views were spectacular. Take a drive down Indian Mound Road with photograp

Remembering Dr. Pearse Lyons

Dedication of Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day parade to Dr. Pearse Lyons delivered by Megan Moloney, vice pres. of the Bluegrass Irish Society, as the William Sutherland Reid Pipes & Drums plays Amazing Grace.

'It really doesn't change anything'

Jessica Schweitzer, the wife of slain detective Jason Schweitzer, responds to the apology offered by Suzanne Whitlow during the woman's Friday sentencing in the DUI deaths of Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore.