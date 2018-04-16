Winter relapse turns into serious April snow showers

More than once Monday afternoon, it looked briefly like we were in the thick of a winter blizzard.
It’s April what? April 16. That’s right .. closer to May than March.
The National Weather Service warned Fayette and surrounding counties that show showers would lead to quickly reduced visibilities Monday. Check. The outbursts were possible into the evening commute. They could make roads slick.
There’s a freeze warning in effect for Monday night through Tuesday morning. It won’t be kind to some vegetation.
@WKYT @Kentuckyweather Nice little spring we’re having this winter in Harrodsburg right now! pic.twitter.com/eFSQdwzo2x— Dawn Summerville (@DawnRae44) April 16, 2018
@Kentuckyweather what the what!!? pic.twitter.com/o9vbmd0wJ5— mike c. (@mikec48134099) April 16, 2018
April 16, 2018
Mid-spring and it’s still snowing. #Frankfort #spring @Kentuckyweather pic.twitter.com/Lbi6gHiQsR— Shawn Bowen (@ShawnWBowen) April 16, 2018
Comments