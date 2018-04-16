Fayette County

Winter relapse turns into serious April snow showers

April 16, 2018 05:40 PM

More than once Monday afternoon, it looked briefly like we were in the thick of a winter blizzard.

It’s April what? April 16. That’s right .. closer to May than March.

The National Weather Service warned Fayette and surrounding counties that show showers would lead to quickly reduced visibilities Monday. Check. The outbursts were possible into the evening commute. They could make roads slick.

There’s a freeze warning in effect for Monday night through Tuesday morning. It won’t be kind to some vegetation.

