Names of pedestrian, driver killed in Lexington crash released

The names of a driver and pedestrian who were killed Wednesday night in a crash near Glendover Elementary School have been released.
The driver of the car was 58-year-old Robert Gallagher, according to the Fayette County Coroner's Office. The pedestrian was 77-year-old Robert Russell. Both died at the scene of the crash at the corner of Bellefonte and Jesselin drives.
Police said Wednesday that the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. when Gallagher had a medical emergency and his car traveled down a hill from the nearby school and hit Russell in the crosswalk.
"This was no one's fault," Lexington police Lt. Jackie Newman said Wednesday. It was "really just a horrific accident"
