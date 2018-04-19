Lexington police Lt. Jackie Newman and 50-year neighbor Blond Dell describe the scene after a pedestrian is struck by driver having medical condition, both killed. Marcus Dorsey
Lexington police Lt. Jackie Newman and 50-year neighbor Blond Dell describe the scene after a pedestrian is struck by driver having medical condition, both killed. Marcus Dorsey

Fayette County

Names of pedestrian, driver killed in Lexington crash released

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

April 19, 2018 07:37 PM

The names of a driver and pedestrian who were killed Wednesday night in a crash near Glendover Elementary School have been released.

The driver of the car was 58-year-old Robert Gallagher, according to the Fayette County Coroner's Office. The pedestrian was 77-year-old Robert Russell. Both died at the scene of the crash at the corner of Bellefonte and Jesselin drives.

Police said Wednesday that the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. when Gallagher had a medical emergency and his car traveled down a hill from the nearby school and hit Russell in the crosswalk.

"This was no one's fault," Lexington police Lt. Jackie Newman said Wednesday. It was "really just a horrific accident"

  Comments  