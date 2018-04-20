How a rejected foal and a brokenhearted mare saved each other on a Paris farm

SHARE COPY LINK At Machmer Hall Farm, a mare named Maizelle adopted a two-day old colt, whose sire is Animal Kingdom and mother rejected him from birth. Maizelle lost her foal after post-delivery complications. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

