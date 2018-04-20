Coroner finds relatives of deceased man with help from public

Update: Gary Ginn, the Fayette County Coroner, said Friday afternoon that next of kin have been notified of Stephen Wayne Mahan's death.
Previous story:
The Fayette County coroner's office is asking for the public's help in finding relatives of a man who died Wednesday.
Stephen Wayne Mahan, 68, died at Saint Joseph East Hospital of natural causes. The coroner said he resided in the August Drive area, was divorced two times and had one son, Stephen James "Jimmy" Mahan.
If anyone has any information about relatives of Stephen Wayne Mahan, contact Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn at 859-455-5700.
