An assault weapon, a Nazi symbol cause disturbance at Lexington Hamburg store

A Lexington man was arrested Monday and charged after graffiti of a Nazi symbol was painted on a Hamburg Pavilion store where passersby reported a man waving an assault weapon, police said.
Joshua Grubbs, 42, was charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree disorderly conduct, said police spokeswoman Brenna Angel.
At 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a complaint about a man waving an assault rifle outside Men’s Wearhouse on Sir Barton Way, Angel said. The man dropped the gun and ran toward Best Buy where he was arrested.
The rifle turned out to be plastic, an air rifle spray-painted black to look like a real AR-15, Angel said. Nevertheless, officers determined "his actions were causing a danger to himself and to others."
Grubbs was taken to the Fayette County jail. He is likely the person who painted the SS symbol on the side of the store, Angel said.
The double lightning bolts of the SS emblem is white supremacist symbol taken from the Schutzstaffel of Nazi Germany during World War ll. The SS maintained the police state and its members, who ranged from agents of the Gestapo to guards at concentration and death camps, wore the SS symbol.
Comments