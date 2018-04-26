The roof leaks. The windows are busted. A Lexington youth shelter's plea for help.

There's a room in the Arbor Youth Services shelter they can't put homeless kids in because the window is broken.
Buckets are sometimes used in other rooms because the roof leaks in the old home on West Third Street that serves as Central Kentucky's only shelter for homeless youth.
Fixing the roof and windows are a must, said Lori Clemons, the executive director of Arbor Youth Services, but the shelter is $24,000 short of having enough money to make the fixes.
The shelter received a federal Community Development Block Grant through the city of Lexington to make repairs to the home, but the estimated cost of repairs far exceeded the grant of more than $250,000. In addition to the roof and windows, other much-needed fixes include replacing a heating and air conditioning unit, repairing parts of the foundation, replacing gutters and fixing a staircase.
"We also have an outreach center but we had to remove that from the scope of work because so much needed to be done," Clemons said.
The 40-year-old nonprofit then scaled back the project, but the federal money and other fundraising still fell short.
"The bids came in twice the expected cost," Clemons said. "The city has told us that they have been seeing this with a lot of bids."
Community Development Black Grants must be spent in a certain period of time or the organization has to return the money to the city. "We have received several extensions and the city has been very generous and understand that this work needs to be done," Clemons said.
"We don't want to lose this grant," Clemons said. "We have done everything that we can to change the scope of work but we are still short and we are hoping that the community of Lexington will be able to help us."
On Tuesday, there was a bucket in Clemons' office to catch rainwater from the roof. She can live with that, she said. But the kids who come to Arbor Youth often come from traumatic situations. They should not have to stay in a shelter where the roof leaks and the windows are busted, she said.
"These are kids," Clemons said. " Our goal is to provide them a place that is homelike."
Donations can be mailed to Arbor Youth Services at 536 W. Third Street or people can donate online at arborky.org. Clemons said they are hoping to raise the money by the first of May.
