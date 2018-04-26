The roof leaks. The windows are busted. A Lexington youth shelter's plea for help.

The ceiling is leaking in one of the bedrooms in the Arbor Youth Services on West Third Street in Lexington. This house, and the one next door, need an additional $24,000 in order to fix the leaking roofs and replace the windows at the shelter for homeless youth on Third Street. The shelter, now in its 40th year, is the only shelter for unaccompanied minors in Central Kentucky. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com