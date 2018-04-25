Busy Lexington road closed during work commute after water main break

A portion of Todds Road is closed for the Wednesday morning work commute following a water main break, according to Lexington police.
Police have blocked off Todds Road at Kavenaugh. Lane, which is in between Man o' War Boulevard and Interstate 75.
Pressure from the water opened up a hole on Todds Road around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. Crews have shut off the water and are working on the repairs, police said.
Shortly before 8 a.m., the Lexington Traffic Management Center said the roadway will be closed for most of the day. It said Todds Road between Man o' War and Hays Boulevard will be shut down.
One apartment building is without water, WKYT reported.
