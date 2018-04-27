Festival in downtown Lexington this weekend was inspired by #MeToo movement

Lexington is hosting a daylong festival Saturday to show support for survivors of interpersonal violence.
The Listen Up! festival will be set up along Main Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 and will include musical, dance and poetry performances, a resource fair, workshops and discussions, group exercise activities and more.
"Inspired by the #MeToo movement, the festival represents Lexington's commitment toward social change and amplifying the voices of survivors of dating violence, domestic violence, sexual violence and stalking," the city said in a news release.
Counselors will be available at the Government Center throughout the day to talk to anyone who needs help.
A centerpiece of the event will be "Our Voices," a panel discussion by survivors of sexual and domestic violence at 2 p.m. in the Farish Theater inside the downtown branch of the Lexington Public Library.
A complete schedule of activities is available at lexingtonky.gov/listenupfestival2018.
The festival is the first of its kind for Lexington.
Several organizations worked together to hold the event, including the city government, Lexington Public Library, Domestic Violence Prevention Board, Ampersand Sexual Violence Resource Center, Transylvania University, University of Kentucky and GreenHouse 17.
Comments