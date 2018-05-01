Train, tractor trailer strike and kill pedestrians in Lexington

Two pedestrians died Tuesday in Lexington after one was struck by a tractor-trailer and another was hit by a train, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.
The first crash happened around 4 a.m. at Georgetown Road near Spurr Road, where a tractor-trailer struck and killed a pedestrian. Georgetown Road between Citation Boulevard and Iron Works Pike was closed for around three hours, according to WKYT.
Around 5:30 a.m., a train struck and killed a pedestrian on the tracks near Rosemont Garden and Edison Drive.
The train left the location around 7 a.m., giving way to traffic on Rosemont Garden.
Eight pedestrians died in 2017. Tuesday's accidents increased pedestrian fatalities to six so far in 2018.
