$100 bills are hidden in Lexington. Here's how to find them tonight.

Participants in a downtown Lexington scavenger hunt Wednesday night will be able to claim significant amounts of cash.
Twenty $100 bills have been strategically hidden around downtown for participants to find with a set of clues. The $2,000 scavenger hunt will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. It's being held by Breakout Games.
Game masters for the event, wearing 4-foot tall red balloons in downtown Lexington, were scheduled to hand out QR codes with details on the scavenger hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will scan the QR code and sign up to receive clues and coordinates every 30 minutes from 4 to 8 p.m.
You can also participate by texting "LEXHUNT" to 31966 to receive location updates. The company's website said more than 1,700 had signed up by 11:30 a.m.
See Spark Go's Callie Young, who is helping promote the event, said the scavenger hunt will not cause safety issues even though more than 1,000 people may be searching parts of downtown at once at the same time.
The hunt has been put on by Breakout Games to celebrate the grand opening of its newest room, Runaway Train.
