Hepatitis A case confirmed at Lexington elementary school

A case of Hepatitis A has been confirmed at Lexington's Mill Creek Elementary School, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced Wednesday morning.
But health officials are not revealing whether a student or staff member has been infected because of medical privacy rules.
Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by a virus, which hits adults the hardest, according to the health department. Symptoms include fatigue, sudden nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain or discomfort, loss of appetite, low-grade fever, dark urine, joint pain, yellowing of the skin and whites of your eyes and intense itching.
People are at risk for the virus if they have been exposed to someone with it, have traveled to a country where the virus is common, if they are homeless or lack access to adequate restroom facilities, use illicit drugs or have had sexual contact with an infected person.
There is a two-week window upon exposure for an individual to receive the Hepatitis A vaccine, the health department said.
Kentucky typically averages around 20 cases of Hepatitis A per year, but there have been more than 400 cases and three deaths since August, the state health department said.
The local health department is holding a news conference at 8:30 a.m.
Mill Creek Elementary officials referred questions to district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
