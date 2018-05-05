Two people were just waiting for their chicken when this happened at Indi's.

Two people were injured when a car crashed into a popular Lexington takeout restaurant Saturday afternoon.
Police and firefighters were called to Indi's Restaurant at 670 North Broadway just before 4:30 p.m., after the driver of a Ford Focus lost control and crashed through the glass windows at the front of the building.
Police said two customers who were inside the restaurant were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
Drugs and alcohol were not thought to be factors in the crash.
The restaurant was closed for the evening after the crash.
Comments