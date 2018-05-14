Lexington broke a 56-year-old temperature record on Monday. How hot was it?

Lexington broke a 56-year-old temperature record on Monday afternoon.
Temperatures briefly hit 89 degrees, beating the previous record, 88 degrees in 1962, according to WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey.
The hot as Hades day came just five weeks after snowfall at Keeneland on April 7, the day of the Blue Grass Stakes. By April 13, the high was 82, which turned out to be the high for the entire month of April.
Bailey said in a phone interview Monday afternoon that April was in fact the seventh-coldest April ever for the state of Kentucky. And May, he said, was coming in hot.
"It's been one of the hottest starts to May on record," Bailey said. "It's one of the biggest flips you're going to see. We had spring for one day."
It was 86 degrees on Saturday, and 87 on Mother's Day/Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Louisville compared the weather to a "Ring of Fire" with storms on the periphery of the southeast region coupled with a hot, dry area in the center.
Louisville hit its own record-breaking high of 92 degrees on Monday afternoon, eclipsing its 1962 high of 90 degrees, according to the weather service.
The pre-summer heat may be tempered starting Tuesday with storms, according to Bailey. Bailey said on Twitter there may be rain for the rest of the week.
