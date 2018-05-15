'Nothing was malicious.' Lexington Legends react to anger over event for millennials.

A Lexington Legends promotion Monday night had millennials shook, but not the way the minor league team intended.
The Legends received plenty of angry tweets from millennials about Monday's Millennial Night and activities like nap time, petition signing and selfies, but the event was not meant to be negative or critical, according to Anne Mapson, the Legends' special projects manager.
"At first (the negative comments were) a little tough to read, but we were looking at the things we were doing and nothing was malicious," Mapson said. "We didn't realize people would take it in a negative way."
During Monday night's game and promotion, the Legends received positive feedback that outweighed the previous social media backlash, Mapson said.
The Legends paid homage to those in their 20s to mid-30s by handing out out participation ribbons upon arrival to Monday's game. Petitions to make avocado toast the official food item of Kentucky were passed around the ballpark.
A group nap time was provided in between innings and the Legends even provided selfie stations, since the ballpark is a #JudgeFreeZone after all, its release stated.
Mapson, who spearheaded the promotion, said the event was actually one that the millennials in the Legends office conceived. It was meant as a joke more than anything, Mapson said.
"The other generations see these as stereotypes as millennials. We know this isn't true, so we were going to poke fun at it," she said.
Were the Legends trying too hard with their latest promotion? Plenty of millennials felt the Legends were being extra, and they weren't low key about their feelings.
Not all people on social media felt the struggle was real. One millennial thought it was hysterical, and one marketing teacher said the idea was brilliant.
The Legends' millennial staff members were committed. They posed for a photo while staring at their phones or taking selfies.
The Legends announced an attendance of 2,931 for Monday's game, which Mapson said is above average for a Monday. Mapson said that fans at the game took the promotion in a positive light, with the millennials even getting the opportunity to run the bases following the more than three-hour game the Legends lost 13-12.
The promotions geared toward the age group won't stop Monday. On May 24, the Legends will have a '90s Night, which will feature a guest appearance from Dennis Hoskins, who portrayed Mr. Belding in "Saved by the Bell."
