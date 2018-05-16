These Lexington intersections, streets are the most dangerous for drivers. Here's why.

The most dangerous place to drive in Lexington is East New Circle Road between Palumbo Drive and Woodhill Drive, according to the 2017 annual traffic report released Wednesday by the Lexington Police Department.
Despite more crashes occurring there than any other spot in Lexington, its 56 collisions were a 21.4 percent reduction from last year.
Other top spots for wrecks in Lexington include Newtown Pike between Aristides Boulevard and Sugar Maple Lane with 38 wrecks, as well as Man o' War Boulevard between Alumni Drive and Easthill Drive with 37.
The most dangerous intersections for wrecks included North Broadway and West New Circle (28), Man o' War and Richmond Road (26) and Man o' War at Nicholasville Road (24).
For the fifth straight year in 2017, the amount of traffic collisions increased in Lexington, the police department said.
There were 17,105 total collisions in Lexington in 2017, a slight increase of 0.25 percent from 2016. The number has grown in recent years; in 2014 there were 14,581 collisions.
Those 2017 collisions resulted in 2,402 injuries and 35 fatalities, according to the police data. In 2016, there were 50 traffic-related fatalities.
Lexington drivers are more likely to get hit in the rear end than anywhere else on the car. Of the 17,105 crashes, 5,681 were rear-end collisions. Like the total number of wrecks in the city, the amount of rear-end crashes have gradually increased over the years.
There is no factor overwhelmingly to blame for the number of collisions. Fifteen percent of the 2017 collisions were attributed to driver inattention, 14 percent of the crashes were failure to yield the right of way and another 14 percent were following too closely.
Collisions related to cell-phone use were up 17.3 percent in 2017 to 203. Wrecks caused by distracted drivers were up 7.9 percent to 1,439.
There was a 14.7 percent decrease in red-light running collisions with 28.6 percent fewer injuries. The location with the most collisions involving red-light running was at the intersection of East Vine Street and Rose Street, where there were nine such wrecks.
