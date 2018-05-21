Lexington Police asked for donated freeze pops. More than 4 tons of them just arrived.

Lexington Police officer Ryan Holland just got a lot closer to his goal of passing out 100,000 freeze pops to children and families this summer.
On Monday, the Lexington Police Department received 4.4 tons of freeze pops from Fla-Vor-Ice in a semi-truck-sized donation to its Freeze Pops for Kids fundraiser. The fundraiser opened last week and is scheduled to run until Friday, May 25.
Monday's delivery added 80,000 freeze pops to the total, and Holland estimated the department has received over 90,000 pops so far. Before the donation from Fla-Vor-Ice on Monday, Holland said the police department had received about 700 freeze pops.
"There's not a doubt in my mind," Holland said about reaching his goal of 100,000 pops. "My whole thought is I could set a goal and if God wants me to have 200 million popsicles that’s what I’m going to have. My philosophy is the more I get then the more I can give."
Holland set a goal of collecting 100,000 freeze pops to pass out to children in the Lexington community at summer camps, city pools and other youth events this summer after collecting 72,000 pops last summer.
“It opens doors and it opens a conversation," Holland said. "Last year we did a search warrant on a house and there were about 100 to 150 people on the other side of the road who weren’t happy because of the heat index that day. I was able to grab a cooler and come back and hand [freeze pops] out."
Holland said he stayed for about two hours after completing the search warrant to hand out freeze pops that day.
"It was a good way to break the tension that was there that day," he said. "When you’re able to do something like that, it changes your mood. It’s something good and something sweet."
“It’s a good icebreaker,” Holland said.
A spokesperson for Jel Sert, a Chicago company that owns Fla-Vor-Ice, Otter Pops and other food and beverage products, said the company made the donation because the project's mission was "a great opportunity to make a positive impact on the community.""
"When you think about ice pops, a lot of times it conjures up memories for people. It’s really all about bringing people together and creating those memories," the company said. "The product's purpose and the police department's purpose about bringing people together made total sense."
Freeze pops can be donated at any Lexington Police roll call or its headquarters during regular business hours. The department prefers unfrozen pops in boxes, but any type will be accepted.
Monetary donations can be made online to the Lexington Police Foundation at https://www.lexpolicefoundation.org. The department asks the public to indicate "freeze pop fundraiser" in the comment section of the donation page.
Police Headquarters – 150 E. Main St.
West Sector Roll Call – 1795 Frankfort Pike
Central Sector Roll Call – 1020 Industry Road, Suite 40
East Sector Roll Call – 1165 Centre Parkway
