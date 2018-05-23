Squirrel to blame for power outage that leaves 3,000 in Lexington in the dark.

More than 3,000 people were without power Wednesday morning in the area of Winchester Road and East New Circle Road.
The outage, which affected 3,098 Kentucky Utilities customers, was first reported at 7:37 a.m. It was expected to be restored by 11:30 a.m. but power was actually back by 8:45 a.m.
Kentucky Utilities spokesman Daniel Lowry told WKYT a squirrel got into a transformer, causing the outage.
The area included Eastland Drive and Loudon Avenue and spanned past New Circle Road toward the Kenawood area.
Traffic signals were dark at various intersections along Winchester Road and New Circle Road, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. Lexington Police were directing traffic in some of the impacted intersections.
Comments