Drivers will be facing weeks of detours along a busy Lexington road

A portion of a busy Lexington road will be closed for several weeks starting in early June as work is done to avoid flooding in the area, according to a city announcement.
Wilson Downing Road between Camelot Drive and Ridgepoint Run will be closed starting June 4, according to the release. The stretch of road is expected to reopen on July 15, but that could change depending on weather conditions.
The closure will allow workers to replace a culvert and make improvements to drainage in the area to avoid high waters on the road and downstream, according to the city.
Wilson Downing Road is often used as a cut-through between Tates Creek Road and Nicholasville Road, but the city is advising people who use the route to temporarily find an alternate connector.
Those who travel on Wilson Downing from Tates Creek Road during the closure will be detoured right onto Ridgepoint Run, left on Spangler Drive, left on Laredo Drive and left on Camelot Drive. People coming from Nicholasville Road will have to turn right on Camelot Drive and left on Belleau Wood Drive before turning back onto Wilson Downing.
Creel Court and Allante Brook Drive, which are situated just off the soon-to-be closed portion of Wilson Downing, will be accessible during the closure, according to the city.
