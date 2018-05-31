Propane torch set off UPS explosion in Lexington

A propane torch set off an explosion that heavily damaged a UPS freight center, a Lexington fire investigator said Thursday.
The torch likely ignited acetylene gas released from tanks of the gas carried by a truck inside the facility, said Maj. Robert King of the department's fire investigation unit. About 42 tanks were carried by the truck.
The tanks of gas did not explode inside the center as initially reported by a fire official Wednesday, said department spokeswoman Jessica Bowman. All the tanks were accounted for in the subsequent investigation. "What that tells us is that none of the tanks exploded," Bowman said.
UPS said Wednesday that "initial reports indicate the cause may have been a gas leak from materials contained in a trailer."
In addition to Lexington fire investigators, the Department of Transportation, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and UPS Risk Management were examining the UPS freight services center off Blue Sky Parkway Thursday, Lt. Bowman said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also had investigators on scene.
The crews have been working from the outside in and are eliminating any possible causes along the way, Bowman said.
Eight people were sent to the hospital Wednesday following the explosion. Two had burns and concussion-like symptoms, and they were in fair condition later Wednesday. Bowman did not have an update on the victims' conditions Thursday.
King said the most seriously injured, the driver of the truck carrying the tanks, was communicating and in good spirits.
WKYT reported the driver was still in the truck when the explosion occurred. The operator of the propane torch also was injured.
The other six people were in the vicinity of the blast and taken to the hospital for evaluation and observation, officials said Wednesday. They were expected to be treated and released Wednesday.
Heavy damage occurred to Interior and exterior walls and the roof of the building, which is a maintenance facility used for vehicle upkeep, fire officials said Wednesday.
