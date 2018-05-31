Strong Lexington storms knock out power, bring down trees

Heavy rain and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour pulled up trees and knocked out power to more than 1,600 customers in Lexington Thursday afternoon, according to city and utility officials.
Trees were down in several spots in Lexington, including areas around Old Richmond Road, Berea Road and Russell Cave Road, according to Lexington traffic management.
Traffic lights were dark and more than 1,600 customers were without power in the area of East New Circle and Liberty Road, according to a power outage map by Kentucky Utilities. The utilities company tweeted a reminder Thursday afternoon for people to avoid downed power lines and to report them immediately.
A large tree had already fallen on Armstrong Mill Road at Delong Road during a storm earlier in the day. Police and fire personnel were called to the area about 2:30 p.m. and the road remained closed for several hours as crews removed the tree.
A wind gust of 61 miles per hour was detected at the Blue Grass Airport during the afternoon storm, WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey said on Twitter.
In Anderson County, high waters, downed power lines and fallen trees in the area also forced Anderson County High School to cancel its graduation ceremony Thursday night.
"We apologize for the short notice however some graduates would not be able to attend graduation and we want to ensure all graduates can attend their high school graduation," the school said in a statement posted on Facebook. "Reschedule plans are being made and will be announced in the morning. Thank you for understanding and for your support."
