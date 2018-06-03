One person killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday night

One person died and several others were injured Saturday night in a one-vehicle accident on Richmond Road.
Lexington police were called the accident at around 10:56 p.m. WKYT reported police said Saturday night the driver lost control and over-corrected after another car served in the car's lane. The car flipped into the median and landed in the outbound lanes.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Lexington police said. Several other people in the vehicle were ejected and treated for minor injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation Lexington police said. The identity of the woman who died has not been released.
