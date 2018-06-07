Lexington selects Herald-Leader building for new city hall. What the plan includes.

A city committee has selected the Lexington Herald-Leader building as a new government center to replace its aging downtown city buildings on Main Street.
A committee of Lexington city employees chose the proposal by CRM Companies. That proposal is to gut and expand the Herald-Leader building at 100 Midland Avenue for a new city government building. Those plans include adding a multistory parking garage and an addition on the front of the building for a new police station.
CRM Companies has an option to buy the Herald-Leader building.
The selection was announced at a Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council meeting Thursday. The city would lease the building no longer than 35 years and own the facility land after those 35 years, said Bill O'Mara, the city's finance commissioner.
"It shifts the risk to the developer," said O'Mara of the lease option. "It is listed as a debt but it has a lower impact on our bond financing."
The committee looked at parking, proposed space efficiency and facility maintenance and management.
"We had four outstanding proposals," O'Mara said. "CRM had the lowest per square foot cost over 35 year lease. They had a fixed price for 35 years. They proposed up to 800-space parking garage."
The annual lease price is about $5.1 million a year, O'Mara said.
But there's still a question on whether the city will have the money in future years to move into new digs. There is no money in the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 for a new city hall. Sally Hamilton, the city's chief administrative officer, has previously said that if the city decides to move, money for the move would be in following years budgets.
The city has debated for more than a decade and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on consultants to determine whether it should move out of the 1918 former Lafayette Hotel and the adjoining Switlow building. Deferred maintenance on the Lafayette Hotel building alone is more than $16 million.
The city had issued a request for proposals for a new city hall in October and received four detailed responses from developers.
The developers included two local companies: CRM Companies, whose CEO is Craig Turner, and Cowgill Properties, which is helmed by Buddy Cowgill.
The other developers included Municipal Consolidation and Construction and Pure Development. Cowgill had proposed a 180,000 square foot building with a 200-car garage on property Cowgill owns at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Corral Street.
Municipal Consolidation and Construction had proposed razing the Fayette County Clerk's downtown office and the Lexington Police Department on the corner of MLK and Main Street and building a new multistory city government building and an attached 160-space parking garage.
Pure Develop did not release its drawings to the Herald-Leader prior to the meeting on Thursday.
The city currently spends about $4 million a year to operate its five downtown buildings including the Phoenix building on Vine Street, the former Lafayette Hotel building, the Switlow and the clerk and police station on Main Street.
But deferred maintenance on all five downtown buildings is $22.4 million. Deferred maintenance on the former Lafayette hotel building alone is $16.9 million.
