Fairway Flicks: Here's how to see a movie at a Lexington golf course this summer

Lexington is using two of its golf courses to show outdoor movies this summer, augmenting its popular Free Friday Flicks movies at Jacobson Park.
The "Fairway Flicks" series is part of a broader push to get more non-golfers to use and experience Lexington's five public golf courses.
Prior to each movie, there will be putting challenges, foot golf, and other child-friendly activities that offer a chance to win prizes. The pre-movie festivities will begin at 7 p.m. Movies will start at sundown, Lexington parks officials said.
On June 16, people can watch “Raiders of the Lost Ark" at Tates Creek Golf Course, located at 1400 Gainesway Drive.
On Aug. 11, the golf-centric “Happy Gilmore" will play at Gay Brewer Jr. Golf Course at Picadome, located at 469 Parkway Drive.
The cost is $3 for people over the age of 13.
Now in its 22nd year, Free Friday Night Flicks at Jacobson Park in June has been one of the most popular summer programming events offered by Lexington Parks and Recreation.
