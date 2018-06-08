Names of victims in Lexington murder-suicide released

A house in the 2200 block of Kenwood Drive was the scene of an apparent murder-suicide according to the Fayette County coroner's office and Lexington police. Officers were called at 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a house on Kenwood Drive for a reported "domestic violence incident," involving a weapon, according to police. They found two adults, a 39-year-old woman and her 54-year-old husband, each with a gunshot wound. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com