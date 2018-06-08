Names of victims in Lexington murder-suicide released

The name of the woman who was killed by her husband in a murder-suicide was released Friday by the Fayette County coroner.
Patrice Smith, 44, died at 9:40 p.m. after she was shot by her husband William Smith, 55, who also shot and killed himself, the coroner said.
Patrice Smith died in a home off Liberty Road, according to the Fayette County coroner's office and Lexington police.
Officers were called at 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the house on Kenwood Drive for a reported "domestic violence incident" involving a weapon, according to police. They found the two, each with a gunshot wound.
The couple's teenage daughter was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but was not injured.
"It's very sad, they've got some children and it (was) a pretty happy time for one of the children," Ginn said. "But the community and ... the church have kind of gathered around them. They're going to need a lot of support. This will be something that the one daughter will never forget, so the community just really needs to help out."
Comments