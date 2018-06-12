Passengers in a fatal Lexington crash claim another car caused the wreck.

Passengers who were injured in a collision that killed their 26-year-old driver earlier this month in Lexington claim another car swerved into their lane, which caused their driver to crash.
Police investigators are now working to identify any witnesses in the June 2 crash.
Natasha Nicole Lee was driving a gold 1997 Toyota Corolla inbound on Richmond Road around 11 p.m. June 2 when her vehicle crossed the center median and overturned, police said. The car flipped and landed in the outbound lanes.
Lee died at the scene, according to the Fayette County coroner.
Passengers in the Corolla said another vehicle traveling inbound moved into their lane. Lee swerved out of the way and lost control of her car, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (859) 258-3663.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Comments