City Center office tower getting wrapped in glass

The glass panels are being installed on the side of the One City Center office tower at the City Center project, formerly known as CentrePointe. The 12-story office tower has nine stories of office space and three floors of condominiums.
The top three floors will now be re-branded “The Penthouses at City Center.” The office tower is expected to be completed before the two Marriott hotels also being constructed on the site.
The Webb Companies, one of the developers of the long-stalled project, announced in April the name change from CentrePointe to City Center on the same day the 12th and final story of the office tower was set.
Dudley Webb, of the Webb Companies, said the change to City Center was prompted in part by Marriott, which has a new brand of downtown hotels with “City Center” in the name.
Ralph Coldiron, Project Coordinator for the Webb Companies, said that 4,222 pieces of glass will be used.
