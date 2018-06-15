As temperatures rise, city wants to make sure everyone in Lexington is able to keep cool

With temperatures rising, the city is taking steps to ensure that the homeless have access to cool, safe shelter.
The city's Office of Homelessness Prevention & Intervention's weather plan will remain in effect through Monday, according to a news release.
The plan, which is activated when temperatures are expected to be over 90 degrees, includes expanded shelter services and free rides to those shelters via Lextran.
The New Life Day Center, Hope Center and Catholic Action Center will serve as cooling and watering stations.
People who want to help can drop off bottled water, sunscreen and hats at those locations.
The Compassionate Caravan will bring food, water and supplies to people in the heat this weekend, while the HopeMobile will provide those services Monday through Friday, the city said.
Anyone who needs help can call 211.
The weekend should be sunny and clear, with highs of 91 Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
