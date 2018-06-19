Former Valvoline headquarters building in foreclosure. Auction scheduled for Tuesday.

3499 Blazer Parkway, one of the former Valvoline world headquarters buildings, will be sold at auction June 26. This building, along with the building at 3475 Blazer Parkway, have over 350,000 square feet of office space on a 19-acre campus. The properties will be sold at a court-ordered auction at noon on June 26th after the property went into foreclosure. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com