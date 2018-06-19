Fire seriously damages south Lexington house, displaces family

A Lexington house was seriously damaged and a family was displaced for the night after a fire Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called to the house, which is near the corner of Copper Springs and Corona Drive, at about 6:20 p.m., Lexington fire Battalion Chief Chris Ward said. When responders arrived, they found heavy flames along the outside of the house.
There were people home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape without injury, Ward said. They would likely have to find somewhere else to stay for the night, he said.
The fire is thought to have started outside the house and caused serious damage to the exterior of the house and the attic, Ward said. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Copper Springs Drive is off Clays Mill Road outside of Man O' War.
