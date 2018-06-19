Lexington firefighter Zach Ryer carried an American flag from a house fire on Copper Springs Blvd near Corona Drive Tuesday in Lexington. No Injuries were reported at the time.
Fayette County

Fire seriously damages south Lexington house, displaces family

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

June 19, 2018 08:59 PM

A Lexington house was seriously damaged and a family was displaced for the night after a fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the house, which is near the corner of Copper Springs and Corona Drive, at about 6:20 p.m., Lexington fire Battalion Chief Chris Ward said. When responders arrived, they found heavy flames along the outside of the house.

1806XXFireas03.JPG
Lexington firefighters responded to a house fire on Copper Springs Blvd near Corona Drive Tuesday in Lexington. No Injuries were reported at the time.
There were people home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape without injury, Ward said. They would likely have to find somewhere else to stay for the night, he said.

The fire is thought to have started outside the house and caused serious damage to the exterior of the house and the attic, Ward said. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

1806XXFireas02.JPG
An attic smolders after Lexington firefighters responded to a house fire on Copper Springs Blvd near Corona Drive Tuesday in Lexington. No Injuries were reported at the time.
Copper Springs Drive is off Clays Mill Road outside of Man O' War.

