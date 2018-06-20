More than 1,000 without power in Tates Creek area, traffic signals affected

A power outage in the area of Tates Creek Road and New Circle Road has left more than 1,000 Kentucky Utilities customers in the dark, according to the power company.
The outage, impacting 1,026 customers, was first reported just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Kentucky Utilities estimates power will be restored by 5:30 p.m.
Traffic signals are dark on Tates Creek Road at its intersections with both Gainesway Drive and New Circle Road, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. Lexington Police are directing traffic on the road.
There are also reports of heavy wind from a Wednesday afternoon storm. One person on Twitter said trees were down in the Tates Creek Road and Man o' War Boulevard area. She told WKYT meteorologist Chris Bailey the wind was "absolutely fierce."
