Possible fatality after dump truck fire at construction site in south Lexington

Police, firefighters and the coroner's office are at the scene of a possible fatality at a construction site.
A fire official said a dump truck got into some overhead wires and caught fire near the intersection of Squires Road and Easthills Drive.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 4:08 p.m.
Traffic signals in that part of town were malfunctioning during rush hour Friday afternoon. It was not immediately clear if the situations were related.
Kentucky Utilities reported that more than 6,000 customers were without power in southeastern Lexington as of 5:35 p.m.
KU's outage map showed that a "motor vehicle accident" where the dump truck accident occurred had caused 2,200 customers to lose power. The company estimated that power would be restored to those people by 8:30 p.m., according to the website.
WKYT reported that some townhomes were recently torn down at the site, and first responders asked for a representative of Ball Homes to come to the scene of the accident.
Ball Homes is in the process of developing the Peninsula, a 90-acre parcel with townhomes, apartments and single-family homes.
