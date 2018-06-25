What does Pride mean to you? We ask members of the Lexington LGBTQ community.

Mayor Jim Gray: 'I'm proud and honored to have been an example' of an LGBT role model

Ahead of Lexington Pride Festival, Mayor Jim Gray talks about being a public figure who is also LGBT.
June 25, 2018 03:13 PM

For everyone in the LGBTQ community, Pride means something different. Before grabbing a rainbow flag and heading to downtown this weekend for the Lexington Pride Festival, listen to the experiences of several members of the LGBTQ community, who we asked to share about challenges and successes which are highlighted during Pride Month. The representatives (videos below) include: three members of Bluegrass Black Pride, transgender rights advocate Tuesday Meadows, a Lexington pastor who is also LGBT, Ernesto Scorsone, who was the lead attorney on the Kentucky v. Wasson case, and Lexington Mayor Jim Gray.

Members of Bluegrass Black Pride, Reinette Jones, Mark Johnson and Paulo Raya-Guffin, discuss the intersectionality of being black, latino and also LGBTQ.

Tuesday Meadows, a transgender rights advocate from Lexington, talks about the importance of Pride for the LGBTQ community.

Marsha Moors-Charles, pastor at Bluegrass United Church of Christ, talks about her journey with Christianity and being LGBT.

Fayette County Circuit Judge Ernesto Scorsone on what Pride means to him and the overall evolution of LGBTQ rights in America.

Ahead of Lexington Pride Festival, Mayor Jim Gray talks about being a public figure who is also LGBT.

