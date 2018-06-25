What does Pride mean to you? We ask members of the Lexington LGBTQ community.

For everyone in the LGBTQ community, Pride means something different. Before grabbing a rainbow flag and heading to downtown this weekend for the Lexington Pride Festival, listen to the experiences of several members of the LGBTQ community, who we asked to share about challenges and successes which are highlighted during Pride Month. The representatives (videos below) include: three members of Bluegrass Black Pride, transgender rights advocate Tuesday Meadows, a Lexington pastor who is also LGBT, Ernesto Scorsone, who was the lead attorney on the Kentucky v. Wasson case, and Lexington Mayor Jim Gray.
