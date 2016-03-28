Morton Middle School boys’ basketball team finishes historic season

Morton Middle School boys’ basketball team has completed an historic season. The team’s accomplishments include the Superintendent’s Award, KBA Fall League champs, sixth-grade city champs, seventh-grade 11th Region runner-up, eighth-grade 11th Region runner-up, eighth-grade state runner-up, eighth-grade undefeated A-Team regular season champions and eighth-grade A-Team tournament runner-up.
Head coach Jeremy Jones is in his first year coaching at Morton and has been in Lexington for five years. He was formerly the director of athletics at Cincinnati Christian University.
