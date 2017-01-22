One dead after single-vehicle accident in Franklin County

A person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Franklin County Saturday evening.
Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton said the accident occurred on Kentucky Route 420, also known as Old Lawrenceburg Road, shortly after 6 p.m.
Melton said once deputies arrived at the scene, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and the passenger was unresponsive. Melton said the vehicle was flipped after it appeared it ran off the right side of the road.
The roadway was closed for several hours, but has reopened as of Sunday morning according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Facebook page. The Franklin County Fire Department, EMS and the Corner’s Office also responded to the scene.
The crash investigation is continuing. The identity of the dead was being withheld pending notification of the family.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
