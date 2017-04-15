Search continues for man thought to have fallen into river near Buffalo Trace

The search continued Saturday for a man believed to have fallen into the Kentucky River while night fishing in Franklin County.
Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton said Saturday afternoon that the search for William “Will” Rawlings, 26, will shift from a missing persons case to a recovery mission.
Divers were searching the water and other crews were looking, Melton said.
Multiple agencies began searching the section of the river behind Buffalo Trace Distillery at about 3 a.m. Friday.
Rawlings is an employee of United American Securities Co. who guards the distillery at night. He is known to fish from that area of the riverbank when he is off-duty, Melton said.
His flashlight and vehicle were found near the river after family members couldn’t get in touch with him and went looking for him.
Rawlings is white, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, Melton said.
