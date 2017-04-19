Body of missing fisherman found in Kentucky River

The body of a man missing since last week was found and recovered Wednesday from the Kentucky River near Frankfort, Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton said.
The body of Will Rawlings, 26, was found shortly before noon about two miles downstream from the point where the search began last week.
The investigation into the death is still active although there is no evidence to indicate foul play, Melton said.
Rawlings is thought to have fallen into the Kentucky River while fishing from the riverbank.
An employee of United American Securities Company, Rawlings guarded the Buffalo Trace Distillery at night. His vehicle and flashlight were found near the river, and he was known to fish from a particular spot behind the distillery when he was off duty.
At some point Thursday night into early Friday, family members were unable to contact him and went to check on him.
Family members reported Rawlings missing about 2:45 a.m. when they could not find him in the area near his car. The sheriff’s office found markings that indicate someone slid down about a 5-foot embankment into the river, Melton said.
