Arrests made following robberies, murder in Franklin County

Frankfort police have made arrests following a late Friday attempted robbery and murder at a gas station.
Police arrested James Andrew Johnson Jr., 22, and Emmanuel Gunpay Bush, 24, both of Frankfort, Sunday morning and charged them with the murder of 54-year-old Adan Vicente Juarez, according to a press release from the Frankfort Police Department. Juarez, who who had been helping out at the Marathon gas station at 1009 Holmes Street, was shot and killed after two men with handguns approached him.
Police also charged the men with two counts of robbery for their involvement in the robberies of of Aranda’s Mexican Restaurant and a Circle K gas station, which happened earlier in May, the press release read.
A third man, Jarqueze Omar-Lumot Bunton, 21, of Frankfort, was also charged with two counts of robbery for his involvement of the robberies of Aranda’s Mexican Restaurant and a Circle K gas station, the press release read. He was already in the Franklin County jail for unrelated charges.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments