Abandoned pet shop could be connected to man accused of killing his father

The owner of a Frankfort pet shop where animals were rescued might be the same man charged with killing his father in August, police said.
On Saturday, more than 200 animals were removed from Backwoods Pets located at 1520 Louisville Road Unit D after Franklin County deputies responded to reports that the animals had no food or water.
Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton said his office had tried to contact the owner, but was unsuccessful. The registered agent of Backwoods Pets LLC, based in Russell County, is Eric W. Pendleton, according to business documents filed with the Secretary of State. The store opened a Frankfort location in March, according to its Facebook page.
An Eric Wayne Pendleton was indicted on murder and wanton endangerment charges in Russell County in September, according to court documents.
Pendleton is accused of shooting his 66-year-old father, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a driveway on Lifty Creek Road near Russell Springs about 10 p.m. Aug. 26, WKYT reported. Melton said he believes that Pendleton is the owner of the Backwoods Pets, but was trying to confirm it as of Tuesday afternoon.
A $100,000 property bond was posted for Pendleton in October, according to court records.
The pets were taken to the Franklin County Humane Society after being rescued. The humane society is looking for money donations and food for the rescued animals.
Melton said his office is working with Franklin County Attorney Rick Sparks to determine what charges, if any, will be filed.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
