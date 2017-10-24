Walk to Bridge the Gap Nov. 4 at Lakeview Park

The Arc, a volunteer nonprofit organization that helps individuals and their families deal with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is having the Walk to Bridge the Gap to Success from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 at Lakeview Park, 118 Park Avenue, Frankfort.
The event will include a silent auction, slide, obstacle course, games and an activity center with basketball, baseball throw and football toss. Donations will be accepted. Donate online at Thearc.org/donate-my-car or call 1-877-272-2270.
Women-themed wine event is Nov. 3
The American Association of University Women Bluegrass Central Branch will host the second annual Phenomenal Evening Featuring Women-Themed Wines from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Capital Cellars, 227 West Broadway Street, Frankfort.
Wine tasting is $10, and donations are welcome. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Proceeds benefit the branch’s programs and scholarships.
For more information, go to Bluegrass-ky.aauw.net.
