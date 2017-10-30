College student had oral sex with 14-year-old, Frankfort police say

A college student has been arrested after police say he had oral sex with a teenager.
Early Monday morning, Franklin County Sheriff deputies received a call of suspicious people and vehicle behind a residence on Tamworth Lane, according to an arrest citation.
An officer with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office found a vehicle in a parking lot off Burlington Lane. When the officer approached the vehicle, a 14-year-old girl was seen getting into the front passenger seat and Patrick W. Jones Jr., 22, was in the backseat shirtless, according to the arrest citation.
During an interview, Jones said he knew the girl was underage and they had oral sex before the officer arrived. Jones said he and the girl had been messaging through social media and intended to have sex. An open condom was found in the vehicle after a consented search, according to the arrest citation.
Jones was charged with third-degree sodomy, unlawful transaction with a minor in the first degree and unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
It was not immediately available which college he was enrolled in.
Jones was lodged in the Franklin County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 7.
