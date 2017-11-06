Teen motorcyclist dies in Franklin County crash

A 16-year-old motorcyclist from Waddy died Sunday night after a crash at U.S. 127 and Interstate 64, Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod said.
Matthew Steverson was pronounced dead at the scene, Harrod said in a Monday press release.
Travis Jennings of Frankfort, an adult passenger on the Honda motorcycle operated by Steverson, was taken by helicopter to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton said in a Facebook post.
The motorcycle was traveling north on 127 when it struck the side of a Toyota Highlander turning left onto the ramp to eastbound I-64, Melton said.
The Highlander was driven by Rae Mickelwait of Lexington, the release said. Mickelwait and an infant in the Highlander were not injured.
The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
