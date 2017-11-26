A woman was found dead in a Frankfort hotel. Her boyfriend was arrested.

A man was arrested Saturday and charged with drug-related offenses after his girlfriend was found dead.
The Franklin County Coroner’s Office said Brittany Nichole Edens, 30, of Charleston, W.Va., died before 2 p.m Saturday at the Bluegrass Inn in Frankfort. She was found by Frankfort firefighters and EMS workers.
Edens’ death may be drug related, according to the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, WKYT. Edens’ boyfriend, Christopher Fulks, 34, was arrested Saturday night, WKYT reported. An autopsy was performed Sunday.
Fulks was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controller substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense. He was lodged in the Franklin County Jail.
