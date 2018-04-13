More Videos

'Well, I think he's ignorant.' Beshear blasts Bevin at teachers' rally. 56

'Well, I think he's ignorant.' Beshear blasts Bevin at teachers' rally.

Pause
'Thug life': Teachers' signs, chants challenge critics on pensions, spending 68

'Thug life': Teachers' signs, chants challenge critics on pensions, spending

‘What do our lives mean to you?’ Students rally at state Capitol for school safety 108

‘What do our lives mean to you?’ Students rally at state Capitol for school safety

Multiple angles, slow motion of Capital Plaza Tower implosion 54

Multiple angles, slow motion of Capital Plaza Tower implosion

Capital Tower comes down 20

Capital Tower comes down

KSU Concert Choir planning tour in Spring across country 117

KSU Concert Choir planning tour in Spring across country

Teen's grandfather explains 'unintended consequences' in theft of communication device 137

Teen's grandfather explains 'unintended consequences' in theft of communication device

'Eager to get this ... behind him' 174

"Eager to get this ... behind him"

Jefferson Davis statue 'needs to be removed' 94

Jefferson Davis statue 'needs to be removed'

Truck with 12 tigers makes unexpected stop in Frankfort 36

Truck with 12 tigers makes unexpected stop in Frankfort

Students on stilts ‘stand for our public schools’ at teachers' rally

Students from various middle and high schools in Louisville put on stilts before joining the rally at State Capitol building in Frankfort with teachers rallying for education funding.
Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com
"Eager to get this ... behind him"

Crime

"Eager to get this ... behind him"

Attorney Whitney Lawson speaks to reporters after her client Gilbert "Toby" Curtsinger entered a guilty plea Wednesday to amended charges in the 2015 bourbon-theft case.