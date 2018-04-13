'Well, I think he's ignorant.' Beshear blasts Bevin at teachers' rally.

A March for Our Lives rally at the state Capitol brought together students from schools across Kentucky. The event, organized by the Prichard Committee Student Voice Team in Lexington, was aimed at spurring legislative action for better school safety.
Keith Mccutcheon is the director of the Kentucky State University Concert Choir, an internationally renowned group that performs across the country and state, including at the state capitol twice a year.
Various community members and organizations from around Kentucky gathered in the state Capitol Rotunda to rally in support of removing a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Aug. 30, 2017.