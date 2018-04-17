What role for charter schools? Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis speaks out

Wayne Lewis, newly appointed as interim education commissioner, said he 'had absolutely no idea' on what the board’s decision would be with appointing him, and speaks about his support for ‘high quality charter schools as a solution.’
Marcus Dorsey
"Eager to get this ... behind him"

Crime

"Eager to get this ... behind him"

Attorney Whitney Lawson speaks to reporters after her client Gilbert "Toby" Curtsinger entered a guilty plea Wednesday to amended charges in the 2015 bourbon-theft case.