Jessamine County: Duo One Foot in the Grave performs in TV movie

The local duo One Foot in the Grave — featuring Jimmy Miller of Nicholasville and Clay Naylor of Lexington — can be heard in “Heritage Falls,” a movie being shown at 8 p.m. Sunday on INSP, a digital cable and satellite television channel.
The duo, who sing primarily classic country and gospel, were approached by Lexington resident Rob Pottorf, a composer for film and television music, to perform for the movie. They’ll sing “Wayfaring Stranger.”
The duo has been together for about 40 years and performs on Fridays at Critchfield Meats in Lexington and at the Lexington Farmers Market on Saturdays.
Woodall Sisters to perform at Wesley Village
Janet Woodall Corum and the Woodall Sisters will perform as part of the Café Cabaret Series at 1:15 p.m. Friday at the Wilmore Community Center at Wesley Village, 1125 Lexington Road. The repertoire will include Broadway, pop and jazz favorites. For more information, call Alan at (859) 858-3865, Ext. 238, or visit www.wvillage.org.
Want to get healthier? Healthy Life Club could help
Learn how to develop and maintain healthy habits to live longer and happier at the Healthy Life Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jessamine County Public Library, 600 South Main Street, Nicholasville.
The session will include an informational presentation, idea sharing and 30 minutes of group movement and exercise. Group members for this six-month program will receive a Healthy Life Club Challenge packet with home activities to do throughout the month before the next meeting.
The program is open to adults and teens. Register at www.jesspublib.org, or call 859-885-3523.
Women over 50 are invited to get stronger
The Strong Women group fitness class for women over 50 will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Jessamine County Health Department, 210 East Walnut Street, Nicholasville.
The strength-training program uses light hand and ankle weights to strengthen bones and muscles. To register or to learn, more email Andrea Brown at andread.brown@ky.gov or call 859-885-4149, Ext. 1025.
