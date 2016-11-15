Firefighters, police and EMS workers were honored at First Responder Appreciation Day at Heartland Academy Pre-School and Child Care in Nicholasville. Government officials from the community were on hand to pay tribute to local first responders and thank them for their service to the community, as students presented a program of crafts and songs. Organizer Tammy Smithers said that in the face of so much negativity today, it was important to reach out in good will to highlight honor in the community.
Needle Exchange Program
To reduce transmission of blood-borne pathogens, including HIV and hepatitis, the Jessamine County Health Department will provide free sterile syringes in exchange for used syringes from 1 to 6 p.m. on Mondays at 210 East Walnut Street in Nicholasville. The service is anonymous and confidential. Call 859-885-4149 for more information.
Captain your own river ferry at Valley View
The Valley View Ferry Authority is looking for someone to pilot the historic ferry which was founded in 1780 and is widely regarded as the commonwealth’s oldest continually operating business. Applicants must have a valid United States Coast Guard Master of Steam and Power Vessel License and a valid TWIC card. The Valley View Ferry is located on the Kentucky River at Mile Marker 157.8. Applications can be obtained by calling 859-509-6085 or at Jessamineco.com.
Red Oak students visit Camp Nelson
Students from Red Oak Elementary School visited Camp Nelson Civil War Heritage Park to gain a deeper understanding of the camp’s military history. The students took a guided tour and gathered information for a Veterans Day presentation at the school.
The park is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 6614 Danville Road in Nicholasville.
Turkey Strut 5K Run
Celebrate the spirit of the wild turkey by participating in the annual Turkey Strut 5K Race at 9 a.m. Saturday at City-County Park in Nicholasville.
Registration and payment ($25) are available online at Njcpr.org. All runners will receive a T-shirt, numbers and other race information on race day. Awards presented for top finishers as well as age categories. For more information contact Nicholasville/Jessamine County Parks and Recreation representative John Howard at 859-396-9136.
