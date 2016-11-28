Local author presentation, tuba performance at Wesley Village

Wilmore resident and pharmacist Jackie Layton will present the story behind her recently published novella, “In Focus,” at 1:15 p.m. Friday at the Wilmore Senior Community Center at Wesley Village. Afterwards, she will be available for book signings.
“In Focus” is Layton’s first published novella and is part of a collection of Christian romance stories called “Christmastide on Bald Head Island.” She gives credit to God, her family and her co-author friends Jennifer Collins Johnson, Rose Allen McCauley and Loretta Gibbons, who dreamed up the idea of writing together.
The book is available on Amazon.com and other online retail outlets. For more information, call Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238.
Tree lighting
Enjoy live holiday music, free hot chocolate and a visit from Santa at the Jessamine County Courthouse Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday. Photos with Santa will also be available. For more info, visit the events tab at Jessamineco.com or call 859-885-4500.
Circle of Giving Wreath Display
The Circle of Giving Wreath Display at the Jessamine County Courthouse continues through Friday. The public can bid on handcrafted wreaths donated by local artisans and organizations. Proceeds from the auction go ar to local non-profit organizations to help Jessamine County residents in need during the holidays. Silent auction bidding ends at 8 p.m. Friday after the tree-lighting ceremony. For more info, visit the events tab at Jessamineco.com or call 859-885-4500.
UK Christmas tubas
See the University of Kentucky Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble perform a Christmas concert at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Wilmore Senior Community Center at Wesley Village, 1125 Lexington Road, Wilmore. The program will be under the direction of Skip Gray. More info at Wvillage.org.
Comments