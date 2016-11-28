Local author presentation, tuba performance at Wesley Village

2:19 Cal has fans join in Cats' team photo in Bahamas Pause

2:05 Cal says Briscoe, Willis should play Monday

1:19 The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar

2:09 Bobby Hurley recalls the Laettner game

3:22 Lamar Jackson: This loss is going to be hard

4:18 Petrino: I certainly feel like we found a way to lose

1:23 Aerial footage of police on Ohio State University campus

1:14 Tina Portwood on her grandson's injury

1:30 Darin Hinshaw: Stephen Johnson had his best game