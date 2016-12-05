St. ‘Nich’ Christmas Fest is Saturday in Nicholasville

This will be the third year for the St. “Nich” Christmas Fest and parade on Saturday in downtown Nicholasville. The all-day event encourages shopping at local businesses and eateries, and includes a 5K Ugly Sweater Run, a gingerbread house contest, cookie decorating, crafts, music, dance and more. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m., and Main Street will be closed from Frisch’s to Kroger from 4:30 to 7 p.m. First Street will be closed to accommodate vendors from Maple to Walnut from 7:30 to 9 p.m. An old-fashioned trolley will carry festivalgoers to destination stops in downtown Nicholasville. The complete schedule and map is available at Nicholasvillenow.org. For more info, contact Ruby Mason at 859-333-3033.
Appy Hour at Library
Play with new smartphone apps in the Teen Library from 5 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the Jessamine County Public Library. From new photo-filtering techniques to Lego stop-motion to superhero special effects, learn how to use the app and then create something unique. Each app will be added to the Teen Library’s iPads for all to use after the program. The come-and-go program is open to teens in grades 6-12. Registration is not required. More at Jesspublib.org.
East Jessamine Holiday Cabaret
The East Jessamine High School Fine Arts Department will present a holiday cabaret at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the school auditorium. See performances by the Jessamine County Community Choir, Dually Noted and FAD Students. Last-minute stocking stuffers and refreshments will be on sale. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, and proceeds benefit the Fine Arts Department Inspiring Artist Scholarship. For more information, email lindsey.carlstedt@jessamine.kyschools.us.
Metrognomes to play Wilmore Holiday Ball
The Metrognomes, Central Kentucky’s 17-piece big band, will be featured at the 10th annual Wilmore Christmas Ball at 8:30 p.m., Saturday at Wesley Village. The event will feature dancing, hors d’oeuvres and door prizes. Dressy attire is recommended. An optional swing dance lesson begins at 7:30 p.m. Reserved tickets are available by calling Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238.
Asbury Trails hike
The Jessamine County Trails Association will host a guided hike through the Asbury Trails system at 10 a.m. Saturday. The distance is about 2.6 miles and involves rigorous hiking down a steep trail to the Kentucky River. Those requiring a shorter and easier hike can depart after the first mile on the Hilltop Trail. The trails are adjacent to the Asbury University Equine Center property. For directions and more information, see the Jessamine County Trails Association Facebook page.
